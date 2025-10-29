Alleged killer of Mamelodi cousins abandons bail application

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 38-year-old man accused of gunning down two Mamelodi cousins as well as shooting and wounding a third woman has abandoned his bail application.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tebogo Mnisi from Mamelodi East Extension 17 appeared at the Mamelodi magistrate’s court, which was filled with residents.

He faces two counts of premeditated murder, attempted murder, the possession of an unlicensed firearm, and the possession of unlawful ammunition, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“Mnisi abandoned his bail application, and the matter was postponed to January 19 2026 for further investigation. He remains in custody pending the finalisation of the case,” she said.

According to Mahanjana, allegations were that Mnisi was in a relationship with Tshiamo Sweetness Moramaga, 22, whom he shot and killed at about 2am on Sunday. He’s alleged to have also killed her cousin, 21-year-old Baleseng Mirandah Moramaga then attempted to kill their 27-year-old friend, who is in hospital.

Before the shootings, Mnisi had been with the women at Small Konka Tavern in Mamelodi East that night, said Mahanjana.

Tshiamo and Boleseng’s lifeless bodies were found on the side of the road on Sunday morning. “Following police investigations, the accused was arrested at a garage on Solomon Mahlangu Drive on October 27,” said Mahanjana.

“The NPA condemns acts of gender-based violence and femicide, and remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law.”

