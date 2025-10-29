WATCH | Analysts’ absence slows critical case turnaround – PKTT forensic analyst

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cpt Meldon Mkhatshwa, a senior forensic analyst deployed to the PKTT, told the Madlanga commission on Tuesday that although the team has not been dissolved yet, only analysts who deal with, among other things, ballistics, cellphones, and DNA, as well as photographers, were sent home.

Cpt Meldon Mkhatshwa, a senior forensic analyst deployed to the PKTT, told the Madlanga commission on Tuesday that although the team has not been dissolved yet, only analysts who deal with, among other things, ballistics, cellphones, and DNA, as well as photographers, were sent home.

“The members that are left are the detectives and the combat because the combat is there to protect the detectives, although even ourselves (analysts) from time to time fly to Durban to attend cases,” said Mkhatshwa.

Explaining the impact of analysts being sent home, he said: “I think the turnaround time of investigating the case [is affected because] they were having everything in the palm of their hands.”

He said the analysts were able to give investigators crucial information within a day or two, as they were designated to help them.

“So they are no longer able to process things fast, to be [as] effective as they used to be because part of the disciplines are no longer there,” he said.

Mchunu issued the directives in December, stating that the service of the team is no longer required and that they are adding no value to the fight against crime.

However, the KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that the minister was influenced by criminal cartels to disband them, thinking that they were being investigated by them, while it was the Gauteng intelligence operation responsible for the investigations of the cartel.

Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala have since been labelled as the drug cartel members that might have influenced the minister to disband the PKTT.

The cartel is alleged to be dealing with drug distribution, contract killings and cross-border hijackings, among others.

As a result of the allegations by Mkhwanazi, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mchunu and established the Madlanga commission to probe the allegations.

The commission continues.

