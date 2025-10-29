Bassonia collision claims 7 lives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The fatal collision occurred along Comaro Road, between Tarentaal Avenue and Pieter Acryod Avenue.

Seven people died on Wednesday morning when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg.

Emergency services have confirmed that all seven fatalities were from the minibus taxi. Several other passengers sustained injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals.

29 OCTOBER 2025



FATAL ACCIDENT ALONG COMARO ROAD, BASSONIA



A fatal accident has been reported along Comoro Road, between Tarentaal Avenue and Pieter Acryod Avenue, south of Johannesburg, involving two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus… pic.twitter.com/Ltsq9c82lw — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) October 29, 2025

“Motorists are advised to avoid Comaro Road and to use alternative routes, as vehicles are being diverted at Pieter Acryod Avenue and Soetdoring Avenue,” said Xolani Fihla, Johannesburg metro police spokesperson.

He said emergency personnel and law enforcement officials were attending to the scene, and Comaro Road had been closed to traffic in both directions.

