LISTEN | BMW, Opel recalls cars for faulty seat belts, airbag safety risks

BWM and Opel are recalling some of their cars over fears that the safety measures could fail in a case of emergency or, in the worst-case scenario, cause death.

According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), BMW is recalling its four models in SA due to seatbelts that may be defective and may not lock during severe braking or when the car rolls.

BMW is recalling 75 vehicles; BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, X1 and X2 which were sold this year.

“According to BMW, one of the seat belts may not have been manufactured correctly in the affected vehicles. As a result, it is likely that the seat belt will not lock in situations such as severe braking, turning, or rollover of the vehicle, and therefore may not hold the front or rear passengers in place. This can lead to an increased risk of injury,” the NCC said.

“Consumers should check if their vehicle is impacted by using BMW’s portal at https://www.bmw.co.za/en/service-portal/bmw-technical-campaigns.html or contact BMW. If the vehicle is part of the recall, they should immediately contact an authorised BMW dealership to arrange for the replacement of the seat belt at no cost.”

On the other hand, Stellantis is recalling Opel Astra (J) and Astra H, which were made available from 2004 to 2015.

The recall is due to the driver’s airbag inflator, which may rupture during the airbag deployment phase, the NCC said.

“The potentially high energetic deployment of the inflator may lead to metal fragments detaching from the bursting inflator. ”These parts could fly in the direction of the driver and occupants in the vehicle, causing serious injury or possibly death in a worst-case scenario. Consumers of the affected vehicles should proceed to the nearest authorised dealership for the repair or replacement of the airbag at no cost.”

Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the recalls, seat belts for BMW and airbags for Opel are safety-critical components in a vehicle.

“Consumers are therefore urged to immediately contact their dealerships for the affected vehicles to be assessed, without delay,” Ratshisusu.

