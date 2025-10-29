Child dies after mother leaves her in car for 8 hours in Seshego

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The child died of suspected heat exhaustion and oxygen deprivation. File image (SUPPLIED)

A three-year-old girl died after being locked inside a hot car for eight hours on Monday by her mother, who allegedly forgot she had her child with her.

A culpable homicide case has been opened at the Seshego police station in Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said officers were contacted just after 3pm.

“On arrival, a doctor pointed out a blue Toyota Corolla Cross parked inside the hospital yard. The baby girl was found locked inside the car with the windows closed while seated in the back,” he said.

“The doctor pronounced the child dead after she succumbed to the heat and lack of oxygen while locked inside.”

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations indicated that her mother had left her in the car from 7am “when she rushed for a handing-over session at the hospital and seemingly forgot about her in the car”.

A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE