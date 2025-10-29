Diplomats confirm collaboration to rescue South Africans from Thai-Myanmar border

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dozens of South Africans were lured to Thailand with the promise of jobs in marketing, teaching and hospitality.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) together with the South African embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, and key law enforcement agencies is working to address reports of South African nationals who may be victims of human trafficking.

The department said the matter is being treated as a priority and receiving ongoing attention, cognisant of the Protection of Personal Information Act.

According to the SA-based non-profit organisation Brave to Love, 36 to 41 South Africans escaped from a cyberfraud compound in Myanmar over the past week and require assistance to return home.

They were lured to Thailand with the promise of jobs in marketing, teaching and hospitality, but on arrival at Bangkok airport they were trafficked into Myanmar in the same way a group of 23 were trafficked and later rescued earlier this year. They were held hostage and forced to work on online scams.

Reuters reports the Myanmar military has led raids on the notorious Chinese-backed KK Park cybercrime compound since last week, driving a large number of people, mostly foreign nationals who worked there, into the Thailand border town of Mae Sot. They were detained by the Thai army for legal checks before being allowed into the country for repatriation.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said its consular services team has compiled a list of 39 South African potential victims of human trafficking based on daily information received since last week, which is receiving urgent attention.

An NGO in Thailand, This is Eden, is also providing support and assistance to 14 South Africans linked to the alleged fraud factory.

Phiri said: “Our embassy in Bangkok is in direct communication with the NGOs, ensuring head office receives timely feedback and updates on inquiries and information related to South African potential victims of human trafficking.”

