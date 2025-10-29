Inquiry told of flaws in ballistics report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The competence of a ballistics analyst, who initially linked five seized guns to high-profile murder cases but backtracked, has been brought to scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission.

Pretoria-based analyst Capt Itumeleng Makgotloe tested the firearms that were confiscated after the murder of Vaal engineer Armand Swart in May 2024.

Swart was killed in what police said was a case of mistaken identity. He was employed by a company that reported irregularities in a Transnet tender.

If you do this version of rewriting and backdating to the original date, you are concealing the fact that you made a mistake. — Adv Matthew Chaskalson

The inquiry heard yesterday that Makgotloe’s report on the firearms was unsatisfactory.

This led to the weapons being taken to KwaZulu-Natal in September 2024 for a second opinion, where inconsistent details on the exhibits, omission of details, backdating of documents, failure to retrieve serial numbers and bypassing of procedure were highlighted. This led to the firearms being taken to KwaZulu-Natal in September 2024 for a second opinion, where inconsistent details on the exhibits, omission of details, backdating of documents, failure to retrieve serial numbers and bypassing of procedure were highlighted.

The guns were confiscated during an arrest shortly after the murder of Vaal engineer Armand Swart, who was killed in what police said was a case of mistaken identity. Swart was employed by a company that reported irregularities in a Transnet tender.

They have also been linked to the attempted murder of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s ex-lover, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Chief evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson said Makgotloe was told to fix the mistakes in his report after it was sent back by a reviewer.

Instead of fixing the mistakes, Makgotloe allegedly rewrote the document and backdated it before he took the report to the investigating officer.

Capt Meldon Mkhwatshwa, a ballistics expert deployed to the political killings task team, said that bypassing a reviewer stage after rectifying the mistakes would mislead investigators.

“The IO [investigating officer] will only have the affidavit that has mistakes and the affidavit that is likely to go to court is the initial report with mistakes,” he said.

Chaskalson suggested that the mistakes were not rectified on the initial report because there was no supplementary affidavit.

“The whole point of the supplementary affidavit is to highlight that there was a mistake and you have corrected it. If you do this version of rewriting and backdating to the original date, you are concealing that you made a mistake,” he said.

Mkhwatshwa declined to comment on that proposition.

In the report, Makgotloe said he failed to obtain a serial number of one of the firearms which had been obliterated, but another senior forensic analyst, Capt Solomon Modisane, who testified earlier on Tuesday, said that the process of retrieving a firearm’s serial number was simple.

When Modisane was asked what could have led to Makgotloe’s failure to retrieve the serial number, he said: “There are a couple of factors that can influence a person not being able to retrieve the serial number; they include the training that the member received; they include a person who is not willing [to go] an extra mile to try and retrieve the number; and the other factor can be a person deliberately omitting to do his job.”

Modisane said the ballistic information of the firearms was crucial.

Witness B, an investigating officer who also testified at the commission, said that Makgotloe initially told them that the firearms were linked to high-profile cases, but when they continued to interrogate him, he said that he was just saying that, leaving the investigators shocked.

The commission heard that due to their concern, the investigators then took the firearms to KwaZulu-Natal.

The ballistic investigators there have since revealed that the firearms have been linked to at least 29 cases, including 21 murders, cash-in-transit heists and attempted murders.

These included the murders of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, and his two bodyguards — Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza — DJ Vintos, and the attempted murder of Thobejane.

On Monday, head of ballistics Brig Mishak Mkhabela said Makgotloe’s report had glaring mistakes.

“[But] it cannot be interpreted as tampering. When he [Makgotloe] transferred the ballistic results into the affidavit, there were errors made,” Mkhabela said.

On Wednesday, the commission is expected to hear about Katiso “KT” Molefe’s arrest in Sandton in December 2024 for Swart’s murder.

In July, Molefe was charged with the 2022 murders of DJ Sumbody, Mokoena and Myeza in Woodmead.

He has also been linked to the murder of DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, who died in a hail of bullets outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.

Matlala has been charged with the attempted murder of Thobejane.

Sowetan