WATCH | ‘KT’ Molefe’s ally confronted officers over arrest of ‘minister’s friend’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Captain Maxwell Wanda, a former member of the Political Killings Task Team, testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

“So Cpt, what is going to happen because the person arrested is a friend of [police] minister?”

A former member of the political killings task team has recalled being asked the question by Lehasa Moloi, a friend of alleged cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe.

At the time, Cpt Maxwell Wanda and his team were at Molefe’s Sandhurst home to arrest him when Moloi allegedly uttered those words.

Testifying at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday, Wanda explained to the commission how he ended up at Molefe’s house that day.

He said his commander had asked him to join the team that was tasked with arresting Molefe in December 2024.

Upon arrival they found Molefe in the company of Moloi, who was armed with a rifle and a pistol.

He added that Moloi started the conversation by asking for water before he told him that Molefe was a friend to suspended minister Senzo Mchunu.

“I said honourable Mchunu? He (Moloi) said ‘yes’.

“Then I explained the process of when the person is arrested and told him that the crime scene was still in process,” he said.

Wanda also told the commission that when they arrived at Molefe’s house, they found a fleet of cars, including a BMW that had a rifle inside, three pages of different signatures [from Transnet] and about three loaded magazines of ammunition.

Molefe was arrested for his alleged role in the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was shot after his company had flagged a fraudulent Transnet tender.

Sowetan