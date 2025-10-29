Lawyer fined R40k for speeding at 222km/h

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A lawyer who was caught driving at 222km/h in a 120km/h zone and had to be chased by traffic officers after failing to stop has been handed a R40,000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment.

Monde Nzima, a 32-year-old lawyer from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, was sentenced at the Scottburgh magistrate’s on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements, Siboniso Duma, says he hopes that the Legal Practice Council (PC) will show a public display of transparency and accountability and not turn a blind eye to Nzima’s actions.

“Following this sentencing, the conversation that we should have as a society should focus on whether speeding and running away from traffic officers is an accepted behaviour from lawyers.

“We are hopeful that the Legal Practice Council, a body mandated to regulate the professional conduct of legal practitioners, will not turn a blind eye but will show a public display of transparency and accountability,” said Duma.

Allegations are that Nzima was driving a blue Mercedes-Benz C200 just after 8am along the N2 on August 2 during a routine speed enforcement operation.

“He was clocking a staggering 222km/h in a 120km/h zone. He failed to stop, and the Road Traffic Inspectorate team chased after him, and he was apprehended,” said Duma.

Nzima was released on R3,000 bail on the day of his arrest and appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was sentenced to a R40,000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

Duma said their efforts to end carnage on the province’s road networks could be enhanced by tough action adopted by the professional bodies, such as the LPC.

“We have in the past pointed out that speedsters and reckless drivers were causing so much suffering and socio-economic struggles for many individuals and their families.

“Families of victims of road crashes are being pushed to abject poverty as a result of the loss of income and disability.

“For our part as the department, through our Zero Tolerence – No Nonsense and Alufakwa campaign, we are determined to ensure that there are consequences for those who create orphans and widows,” said Duma.

