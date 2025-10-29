Limpopo commits R46m to finish taxi rank in Thoyandou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Thohoyandou Intermodal Transport facility is yet to operate after 14 years.

After spending R310m for building a double storey taxi rank that remains unusable 14 years later, the Limpopo government has committed another R50m for its completion.

The facility in the Thohoyandou CBD, billed a “game-changer that would enhance public transport in the entire Vhembe district” at its inception, has turned into a monument of wasted public money after more than a decade of delays in completion, structural deterioration, vandalism, and refurbishments.

Inconvenienced commuters who pass the incomplete structure daily to go to other taxi ranks, and street vendors who had their hopes pinned on it, have watched the building deteriorate and being vandalised over the years.

The taxi rank project, labelled the Thohoyandou Intermodal Facility, was to provide 225 loading bays on both floors for taxis and another space for busses. It was meant to have retail and office block and a space for informal traders.

Limpopo transport department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the government has so far spent more than R310,7m for the construction of the taxi rank. which has been marred by structural challenges.

We sincerely apologise to the people of Thulamela for the inconvenience and the lost opportunities that came with this delay. — Premier Phophi Ramathuba

“Although structural completion was achieved in March 2015, cracks in the first-floor slabs prompted a detailed structural assessment in 2014, revealing overloaded pile foundations and inadequate reinforcement. These defects rendered the building non-compliant with design codes and led to the stalling of construction.”

She said to address the structural issues, remedial works were undertaken between March 2017 and July 2018 by Riverside Chuene, another contractor, under the oversight of Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and Aurecon.

She said the facility obtained a structural compliance certificate to ascertain structural integrity.

However, since 2018 to date, legal disputes with the original implementing agent are still being pursued.

“During the 2024-25 financial year, the department, through the department of public works, roads and infrastructure, has appointed Independent Development Trust (IDT) to be the implementing agent to complete the project and obtain the occupational certificate to operationalise the facility,” she told Sowetan.

The project’s history also shows a pattern of constant government funding. After the 2014 structural assessment when money already spent stood at R256m, the department set aside R25m to have the defects fixed. In 2022, the department set another R6m for touch-ups and two years later, in 2024, the department set another R16m for the ranks refurbishments.

Early this month, premier Phophi Ramathuba visited the rank to hand it over to a new contractor and also pledged R47m to finish the project.

“For 14 long years, this facility has stood as a symbol of delay and frustration. We acknowledge, as a government, that we could have done better. We sincerely apologise to the people of Thulamela for the inconvenience and the lost opportunities that came with this delay...” said Ramathuba.

Sowetan visited the taxi rank at the weekend and found it barricaded with razor wire.

Thousands of commuters are subjected to using the two available taxi ranks which are situated far apart from each other.

Mpho Mukwevho, a taxi driver who has been operating in the area for over seven years, said they have lost hope that the facility will ever be open.

“What is more frustrating is that while this big rank stands unused, we are suffering. We don’t have anywhere to park our taxis in town, and we just park anywhere, which causes us to be always fighting with law enforcement. We are tired of waiting and hope that finally next year we can use this rank,” said Mukwevho.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) Vhembe District secretary Tshimangadzo Mphagalale said, it was painful to see the facility rot.

“We had high hopes, we saw this project as a win for us as taxi drivers and owners. We have 10 taxi associations that go in and out of Thohoyandou every day. The delays are a problem for us and informal traders,” said Mphagalale.

Tshiamo Ramabulana, an informal trader who sells fruits and veggies near the Venda Plaza Taxi Rank, said: “We would be happy if this taxi rank opens, because we can now function in a formal space that has shelter.

“For years I have been enduring the hot weather in Thohoyandou, using a plastic to cover my stand. Many of us would be relieved if the taxi rank could open, and some of us will move in there,” said Ramabulana.

