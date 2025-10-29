LISTEN | KZN matriculants spared from writing three exams in one day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sadtu expressed disappointment with the basic education department, accusing it of underestimating the impact of the timetable clash.

Grade 12 pupils in KwaZulu-Natal will write a different maritime economics matric exam paper than other pupils in SA, as their timetable has now been revised to prevent them from writing three papers on the same day.

This follows concerns raised by the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), which warned that the timetable would unfairly disadvantage learners who are expected to sit for isiZulu home language or isiZulu first additional language paper 1, accounting paper 2, and maritime economics all on the same day.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has since confirmed it will issue a revised matric examination timetable to address clashes affecting grade 12 learners who were scheduled to write the three papers on 4 November.

Spokesperson Muzi Mhlambi said the department was working on an immediate solution.

“Maritime economics will be given another date towards the end of the examinations. By the end of this week, we will issue a circular with a new date,” Mhlambi said, adding that the department would set a different paper.

“This clash, if not attended to, will disadvantage learners as well as teachers who have to ensure the smooth running of examinations,” the union said in a statement.

“We believe everyone knows how important it is for the timetable to provide enough time between papers for learners to prepare themselves.”

