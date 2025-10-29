Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng police have seized 80kg of cocaine worth R20m at a Midrand property which was allegedly smuggled into the country from a neighbouring country and destined for Cape Town.

Gauteng police have seized 80kg of cocaine worth R20m at a Midrand property which was allegedly smuggled into the country from a neighbouring country and destined for Cape Town.

The drug bust was done on Tuesday evening.

According to the SAPS national spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the operation was led by the crime intelligence head office and included members of the Gauteng organised crime unit, the Johannesburg K9 unit, and the local criminal record centre (LCRC).

“The cocaine was found hidden in a storage room on the identified plot. A 56-year-old man who is believed to be the owner of the plot has been arrested, and the cocaine weighing about 80kg has been seized,” she said.

Mathe said the man was expected to appear before the Midrand magistrate’s court later this week on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

Sowetan