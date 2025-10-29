R250,000 reward donated to families after Mamelodi double murder arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Aubrey Tau Foundation has offered a R250 000 reward to anyone who would lead to the arrest of suspect/s involved in the killing of two women in Mamelodi on Sunday.

The Aubrey Tau Foundation has announced it will donate R250,000 to the families of the two young women killed in a shocking double murder in Mamelodi last weekend.

The foundation previously pledged the amount for any tip-offs that could lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. After this, Gauteng police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday in connection with the crime.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that investigations revealed a third victim was also shot during the incident and is being treated in hospital.

“Acting on this information, a joint team consisting of detectives from the Gauteng serious and violent crime unit, crime intelligence and Mamelodi East detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” said Sibeko.

Founder of the foundation, Aubrey Tau, said the R250,000 will be donated to the families of 21-year-old Tshiamo Moramaga and 22-year-old Baleseng Moramaga.

“While the amount will not bring back the young women who had bright futures ahead of them, we as the foundation, Moja Love DStv 157, Moja Love DStv 158 (Moja 99), and all employees of the channel extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones. We hope and pray that the National Prosecuting Authority will swiftly ensure that justice is done in this matter,” said Tau.

The foundation “applauds members of the Mamelodi community who assisted in sharing information with law enforcement that led to the arrest of a suspect linked to the double murder”.

The killings occurred on Sunday and sent shockwaves across the country after videos and photos of the victims circulated on social media.

