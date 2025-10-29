Uncle arrested after missing girl, 3, found dead, sexually assaulted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A three-year-old Free State toddler who was reported missing last week was found dead in bushes, and her 29-year-old uncle has been arrested in connection with her death.

She had been sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Katleho Joy Leeuw’s mother, Vuyiswa Joyce Leeuw, told police that she last saw her daughter on Thursday afternoon playing with other children in the backyard of her home in Glen Location.

“At that time, she was wearing a yellow T-shirt, a blue pair of jeans, and black shoes. Katleho has fully grown milk teeth, a round face, and is dark in complexion,” police said while asking for help in finding her.

The search for Katleho came to a sad end when her body was found dumped in thick bushes, a distance from Glen Location, on Saturday.



Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said her body was found at about 11.20am.

Preliminary investigations indicate that she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

The child’s uncle was arrested on Sunday evening. He made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday and is expected to return on November 4.

