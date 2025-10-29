VIDEO | Madlanga hears contradictory statements on Hawks’ ‘interference’ in raid of ‘KT’ Molefe’s house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Statements submitted at the Madlanga commission from Hawks officials who allegedly interfered with the political killings task team’s (PKTT) operations at Katiso “KT” Molefe’s home, are contradictory.

Brig Lesiba Mokoena told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that on December 6, he received a call from his commander, Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho.

In that call, he said, Mbotho informed him that their boss, Maj-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, had informed him that there were people who were impersonating the Hawks at Molefe’s house in Sandhurst, Johannesburg.

Mokoena said he then called Capt Barry Kruger and another officer and deployed them to Molefe’s house for verification.

“He [Kruger] told me that they were [travelling] from Rustenburg and promised that they will rush to the scene,” he said.

However, the statement submitted by Capt Kruger states that he [Kruger] told Mokoena that he is in Pretoria North in an old car that had no blue lights and that it would take them time to get to Sandhurst.

He, however, arrived in Sandhurst at 5pm.

Mokoena told the commission on Wednesday that he could not recall Kruger stating that he was in Pretoria North, but that he remembers the conversation on the condition of the car.

The PKTT was at Molefe’s house to arrest him for his alleged role in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, who was killed after his company, QTech, flagged corruption linked to a Transnet tender.

The other contradiction is the participation in a WhatsApp group that was created as police where approaching Molefe’s house.

The chats revealed that Mokoena was informed 10 minutes before the Hawks arrived at Molefe’s home that the PKTT operation was legit, but it took him an hour to call for the withdrawal of the Hawks members.

Mokoena later changed the statement and said the messages that shows that he participated in the group could have been a copy and paste.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo asked Mokoena why he instructed his members an hour later to withdraw.

Khumalo also asked why Mokoena could not call the nearby police [to go to Molefe’s house] if he was informed about the poor condition of the car.

WATCH | Cpt. Maxwell Wanda, a former member of the political task team with 32 years of service in the police, outlines his responsibilities as a crime scene investigator. #MadlangaCommission @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/xCIwcbNyYt — Sowetan (@SowetanLIVE) October 29, 2025

However, Mokoena said he assumed that Capt Kruger lives in the vicinity of Sandhurst.

The commission previously heard from “Witness A” that the Hawks officials were refusing to leave Molefe’s property, demanding to hear details of the cases PKTT members were there to investigate.

Earlier on, Capt Maxwell Wanda, a former member of the PKTT, said he viewed the arrival of the Hawks as an interference of a legitimate operation.

“That take down [operation] was official and legitimate as there was a J50 [warrant of arrest], so it was official and I wouldn’t expert it to be disturbed or interfered with until the execution was completed,” Wanda said.

Wanda also told the commission that there were about eight members of the Hawks in three cars.

However, Mokoena said he only deployed two officers because if he had deployed more than that, the situation would have easily escalated.

The hearing continues.

