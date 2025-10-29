WATCH | Judicial conduct tribunal for Mbenenge continues

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing allegations of sexual harassment against the Judge President Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court continues on Tuesday.
Sowetan
Sowetan
