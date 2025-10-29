News

WATCH | Judicial conduct tribunal for Mbenenge continues

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge appears at the judicial conduct tribunal at the Capital Empire in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge appears at the judicial conduct tribunal at the Capital Empire in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal probing allegations of sexual harassment against the Judge President Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court continues on Tuesday.

