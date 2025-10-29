WATCH | Rousing support for Proteas Women in World Cup semifinals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Proteas women’s team will take on England in the semifinals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Guwahati, India, on Wednesday.

As the Proteas Women’s cricket team prepares to take on England, their opponents in a defining Cricket World Cup semifinal in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, SA fans are united in wishing the Proteas luck.

Dr Mpho Rabada, whose son Kagiso plays for the Proteas men’s team, said the ladies’ team is a living example of what discipline, resilience and belief can achieve.

“When I look at you, I do not just see a cricket team. You have transcended that. You are a masterpiece of national investment icons sculpted through discipline, resilience, and purpose. Every ounce of sweat you’ve shed on training grounds has been a deposit into the soul of our nation. For that, we appreciate you unconditionally,” said Dr Rabada.

He urged the team to play with confidence and conviction as they return from a heavy defeat by the Aussies at the weekend.

“This semifinal should not be carried as a burden but leveraged as fuel for propulsion. Your team balance sheet overflows with talent, heart, and an unbreakable will. Step onto that field with the cold-eyed confidence of champions who know their worth.”

Rabada also used the opportunity to call for greater investment in women’s sport, highlighting persistent inequalities that continue to limit the growth of female athletes.

“Women’s sport in SA does not receive the support it deserves. The pay gap must narrow, not widen. Doubling the remuneration of our women athletes is not generosity; it is justice. The spotlight must shine brighter to inspire the next generation of role models.”

Former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise shared heartfelt words of encouragement, praising the Proteas for their resilience and their role in challenging gender stereotypes in sport.

“Every time I check social media, I see how well they’re doing despite not receiving the support they truly deserve. I just want to wish them the best of luck. They must know that they’re not only representing themselves but also the generations that will come after them,” said Modise.

She described the team as an inspiration to young people across the country.

I wish the Proteas Women’s team all the best. We are so proud of how well they’re representing us and how brilliantly they’re playing. — Bafana legend Lucas Radebe

“They are proving that nothing is gender-centred when it comes to talent. When they step onto that field and sing the national anthem, they must do it with pride, knowing that we are behind them. Whatever happens in that game, we will continue to love and cherish them.”

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe echoed the nation’s pride, calling the Proteas Women “a beacon of hope and excellence”.

“I wish the Proteas Women’s team all the best. We are so proud of how well they’re representing us and how brilliantly they’re playing. They’re a true inspiration to young, aspiring cricketers,” he said.

Radebe also reflected on the growing momentum in women’s sport and the importance of continued investment and visibility.

“Keep going, ladies, you’re doing an amazing job, and we are behind you all the way. Give it your 100%. Women’s sport is doing well, and although support is still lacking, with more coverage and backing, it will grow stronger. The more visibility and better results we see, the more the support will come.”

Mathapelo Makgeru, a University of Johannesburg student and a cricket player, said: “Congratulations to our cricket team for making it so far. It’s a beautiful representation in society that women can pursue diverse interests.”

Another student, Kea Motsamai, was not aware of the match. However, she expressed her good wishes for the team.

“Good luck to the Proteas tomorrow. We believe we will see you in the finals and hopefully take the cup this time. Continue representing us.”

Additional reporting by Michelle Banda

