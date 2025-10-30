LISTEN | Taxi boss, his bodyguard shot dead outside Alexandra

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Molefe Moekeletsi (left), who was gunned down in Marlboro, is seen here with Joburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene and Alex Taxi association chairperson at the launch of an empowerment deal last week.

Gauteng police are investigating two counts of murder after a taxi boss and his bodyguard, travelling in separate cars, were shot and killed by gunmen in a BMW X5 in Marlboro, outside Alexandra, on Wednesday.

The suspects’ vehicle was found abandoned a few kilometres away from the scene.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said allegations were that an Audi and a Mahindra bakkie were driving together on 8th Street when they were attacked by unknown suspects driving a White BMW X5.

“The driver of the Audi and a passenger from the Mahindra bakkie were declared dead on the scene while three more occupants of the bakkie sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

“It was further reported that two civilians sustained injuries after their vehicle crashed with the Audi when the driver lost control [after being shot].

“The suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive is currently suspected to be taxi violence as one of the victims has been reported to be a member of a local taxi association in Alexandra,” she said.

Joburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said the people who died in the shooting are Alexandra-Randburg-Midrand-Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA) chairman Molefe Moekeletsi, who was also the director of Alex Bus Company (ABC) Taxi Association Consortium, and his bodyguard.

“Last week, City of Joburg launched an empowerment deal with ABC Taxi Association Consortium, which the deceased was the director of.

According to Kunene, the buses had been running on a trial basis this weeks and would have officially started operating on Saturday. Moekeletsi was killed before witnessing that.

“He did not see the fruit of his work,” said Kunene.

“The MMC for transport, the executive director, and the [Joburg] staff send condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Moekeletsi,” Kunene said.

