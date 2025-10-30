‘Miracle’ pastor jailed for 55 years for raping three girls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sabata Mariti’s victims were part of a group called the “Team of Prophecy”, which consisted of girls aged between 13 and 23 who were required to attend daily church sessions and frequently sleep over at his home for prayer.

A Free State pastor known to his congregation for allegedly performing miracles has been jailed for 55 years for raping three girls after calling them to his room under the pretext of needing their help with TikTok.

Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, a spokesperson for the Free State police, said ​Mariti was known to his congregation for performing alleged miracles such as making the disabled walk again.

However, Kareli said, the Free State high court sitting in Welkom heard evidence that the 41-year-old used his position of power and perceived spiritual authority to groom and exploit young female members of his church.

Kareli said Mariti raped the girls between July and August 2022.

In July 2022, he summoned three girls to his room under the pretext of needing assistance with TikTok, Kareli said.

“After one victim was instructed to rub his feet and fell asleep, she woke to find Mariti sexually assaulting another 15-year-old girl.

“The suspect then proceeded to rape a 17-year-old girl. The final victim, a virgin, initially refused, but Mariti returned, forced her onto the bed, and raped her. Mariti then threatened the victims, saying their lives and their families’ lives would be over if they told anyone.”

​Following the rapes, the 15-year-old victim left the church, fell into depression and tried to kill herself.

“The 17-year-old victim remained due to fear,” Kareli said, “but Mariti raped her again and began sending her WhatsApp messages attempting to make her his ‘wife’.

“She saved the communications, and when the child’s mother saw the messages, she informed the police.

“The case was handed over to Det-Sgt Themba Jilimba from the Thabong SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

“Working together with Advocate Nel from the National Prosecuting Authority, the 15-year-old later also came forward after learning her friend had the courage to speak up.”

Mariti maintained his innocence during the trial, saying the girls had conspired against him.

However, the state presented evidence, including medical reports and WhatsApp messages, and Mariti was convicted of three counts of rape.

During aggravation of sentence, Nel argued that the crime of rape constitutes a humiliating, degrading, and brutal invasion of the privacy, dignity, and bodily integrity of the victim.

Sowetan