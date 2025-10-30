Pupil arrested at Soweto school for Westbury murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng police have arrested a pupil while at school for the murders of two teenagers who were gunned down in Westbury two weeks ago.

The 20-year-old is expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrates’ court on Friday.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Mudirili, the suspect was located in a high school in Diepkloof, Soweto.

“Members of the anti-gang unit (AGU) received crucial information from the crime intelligence unit regarding the location of one of the suspects.

“Following a thorough briefing, the AGU operationalised this information and successfully identified the suspect’s whereabouts at a high school in Diepkloof

.”

Mudirili said investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects, adding that two of the five injured victims of the shooting have been discharged from the hospital.

“The SAPS urges the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects by calling the SAPS crime stop line at 08600-10111, where callers can remain anonymous,” Mudirili said.

