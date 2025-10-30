News

Van Reenen Pass accident claims 8 lives, injures 6

Jeanette Chabalala

Senior Reporter

Eight people have died in a crash involving a truck and a minibus taxi on the N3 at Van Reenen Pass. (KZN transport department)

Eight people have died, and six others have been injured following a horrific accident involving a truck and a minibus taxi on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on the N3 Van Reenen Pass between KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, said Sipho Towa.

Towa, who is the chairperson of road incident management systems in the Free State, said the injured victims have been transported to a hospital in Harrismith.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said he was saddened by the incident in view of the fact that they had an accident-free Transport Month.

Due to the crash, there is traffic congestion between Van Reenen and Swinburne.

“We request motorists to be patient and exercise extra caution.

“The road traffic inspectorate and the police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident,” he said.

Sowetan

