WATCH | How thieves stole wheels from municipal buses

The City of Ekurhuleni says robbers who arrived at their Boksburg bus depot in a truck, forced their way inside and tied up security guards, vandalised buses then stole their wheels, leaving them balancing on bricks.

The incident happened in the early hours on Monday.

WATCH | Robbers forced their way into a bus depot in Ekurhuleni, tied the security guards up and made off with the tyres, rims, nuts and spares while vandalising some of the buses in the process. @J_chabalala



Zweli Dlamini, spokesperson for the metro, said the affected buses transport commuters and school children from the Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus region to various parts of the city daily.

“The thugs forced their way into the depot, tied the security personnel and made off with the tyres, rims, nuts and spares while vandalising some of the buses in the process,” Dlamini said.

According to Dlamini, the robbers stole tyres from 5 buses.

He said the break-in was noticed by staff reporting for duty on Monday, and by Tuesday morning, the city had already managed to repair the vehicles and get them back on the road with minimal disruption to operations.

The police are investigating cases of theft and trespassing.

Dlamini said the extent and cause of the damage investigations were ongoing.

“The city condemns this act of criminality and implores law enforcement to move with speed to bring the perpetrators to book.”

Sowetan