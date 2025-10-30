News

WATCH LIVE | “Witness C” testifies at Madlanga Commission

Chief justice Madlanga shares a moment with the commissioner during the commission of inquiry into criminality held in Pretoria on the 2nd day. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
Witness C will, on Thursday, take the stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission is looking into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Sowetan

