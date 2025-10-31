University ‘sitting, on sex-for-marks report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some lecturers at MUT in Durban have been accused of preying on fealestudents. (Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in KwaZulu-Natal has been accused of sitting on a report of a sex-for-marks scandal it started investigating last year after students complained about lecturers who were soliciting sexual favours from them.

One of the implicated lecturers has since resigned without answering to the allegations.

According to the whistleblower, an employee in the health services department who reported the complaints to the institution, most of the targeted victims were those who struggled with complex subjects such as maths and physics.

The whistleblower told Sowetan this week that the behaviour of the implicated lecturers seems to be an entrenched culture and that the institution wanted to keep its investigation under wraps to protect its image and reputation at the expense of the victims.

“I knew from the start that the investigation was just a farce not likely to yield any positive results. It was a PR exercise. I’m more concerned about the victims who have been failed by the university system.

“Many of them had high hopes that at last they would find justice,” the whistleblower said.

The worker said that students have been complaining for several years that some lecturers were coercing them into offering them sex in exchange for nude pictures of the students with a promise of giving them good marks.

As the number of complaints piled up, the worker last year decided to escalate the matter to the university management – leading to the investigation.

A victim, who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, said she had feared for her life after coming forward to expose one of the lecturers.

“I only grew the courage after leaving the university. I then shared my story so that he [the lecturer] could be exposed and also to protect other female students. Although I feared for my life, somebody had to take a stand,” said the woman.

In her case, the lecturer asked her to share nude videos and pictures of herself.

“He would promise me good marks. I was desperate, and I later learnt that I was not the only one he was preying on. It is just sad that nothing has come out of our bravery,” the victim said.

The union does not comment on university business. We are, however, concerned by the allegations. — Union chairperson Bonginkosi Zwane

Current and former students, especially female students, who had also refused to sleep with the lecturers for marks had also approached the new vice-chancellor, Prof Nokuthula Sibiya, for her intervention.

This forced the university to conduct a probe into the allegations. It also emerged that some of the lecturers were charging as much as R4,000 and R5,000 per subject from male students or enticing female students to pay through sex if students were women.

The Tertiary Education National Union of SA (Tenusa) said the allegations were serious and damning.

“The union does not comment on university business. We are, however, concerned by the allegations. But we were told that the investigation was now in its final stage,” said union chairperson Bonginkosi Zwane.

The status of the investigation has not been revealed, with the university refusing to share its findings or whether it was concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the institution, Bhekabantu Ntshangase could only say, “The suspect resigned at MUT last year.”

