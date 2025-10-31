VIDEO | Madlanga commission hears how Matlala ‘paid millions to Sibiya’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has heard how tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly paid millions to suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya for protection.

Witness C, whose identity cannot be disclosed, on Thursday said Matlala was arrested on May 14 after he hit a pothole along New Road in Midrand, Johannesburg, and got a puncture.

He was charged with the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

Witness C said Matlala told them that he was coming from former police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s home.

However, Phiyega has, in a statement sent to the commission, denied that Matlala was at his home on the day or any other time.

Said Phiyega: “The assertion made by Witness C is entirely false, and I reject it in its entirety. I hereby request a formal opportunity to challenge this testimony through the appropriate legal or procedural channels.”

Said Witness C: “He [Matlala] told us he paid R2m for Sibiya to buy a plot in Midrand. He said he contributed around R300,000 to Sibiya’s son’s wedding as a gift and at some point, he dropped R200,000 in Sibiya’s office bin.

“He [Matlala] also told us that he had given Sibiya five impalas, but they died.”

Witness C said Matlala told them the money paid to Sibiya was always in cash.

The witness said Sibiya assisted Matlala in securing the SAPS tender worth R360m, which was aimed at providing health services to its members.

The tender was later cancelled following an internal investigation that found irregularities in the procurement processes.

WATCH | The Madlanga Commission plays a voice note believed to be between police officers and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala who can be heard saying that he paid for ANC officials to attend the party’s January 8 celebrations. @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/gRX5mElGhL — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) October 30, 2025

The witness said when Matlala told them that he wanted to talk, he thought he wanted to speak about the whereabouts of missing businessman Jerry Boshoga.

Witness C said Matlala was implicated in Boshoga’s disappearance. “So we couldn’t close [our] ears. The allegations are under investigation,” he said.

Witness C said Matlala further told them that he funded suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s presidential ambitions through Mchunu’s associate Brown Mogotsi.

“He [Matlala] said he was introduced to Mr Mchunu, and Mchunu had ambitions to run for presidency in the ANC, and that there were people who were contributing to his campaign.

“Indeed, Mr Matlala was one of the people who contributed [to the campaign]. He had contributed a total amount of R500,000, [and] purchased flight tickets and accommodation for ANC members who were attending the January 8 celebration in Cape Town,” the witness said.

Sowetan previously reported that chats retrieved from Matlala’s phone showed how he bankrolled eight people linked to Mogotsi to attend an ANC fundraising gala dinner in Cape Town.

The chats are part of a tranche of 424 explosive messages between Matlala and Mogotsi which were shown as part of the evidence at the commission.

Earlier in the day, Witness C said Matlala also told them he paid R150,000 to murder accused Tiego Mabusela’s daughter. It’s alleged that Matlala hired Mabusela and Musa Kekana to kill Thobejane in October 2023.

Mabusela is also the alleged hitman in the murder case of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart in April 2024, in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.

Mabusela, Kekana, Katiso “KT” Molefe and Joburg cop Michael Tau have also been charged with the murders of Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in Woodmead outside Midrand in November 2022.

They are also accused of killing DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.

The commission this week heard that the five firearms involved in the killings and attempted murder of Thobejane have been linked to more than 20 murders in total, and cash-in-transit heists, among other crimes.

Last week, the commission heard from Witness B that Mabusela was arrested after Swart was murdered when he got a flat tyre along the R59 Road.

The hearing continues on Monday.

