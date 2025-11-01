Inquest opened after two toddler cousins found drowned in Kariega pool

Eastern Cape police are investigating the death of two toddlers who drowned in a swimming pool in Kariega on Friday.
Spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three policemen responded to reports of a drowning in Len Bason Street in Kariega at about 11am.
“On arrival they found two toddler boys, cousins Cairo-Asher Sauls, 3, and Shyloh Sauls, 2, already taken out of the pool by a 12-year-old cousin. Both toddlers passed away.”
She said an inquest investigation was ongoing.
TimesLIVE
