Inquest opened after two toddler cousins found drowned in Kariega pool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man drowned in a backyard swimming pool in Kariega at the weekend

Eastern Cape police are investigating the death of two toddlers who drowned in a swimming pool in Kariega on Friday.

Spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three policemen responded to reports of a drowning in Len Bason Street in Kariega at about 11am.

“On arrival they found two toddler boys, cousins Cairo-Asher Sauls, 3, and Shyloh Sauls, 2, already taken out of the pool by a 12-year-old cousin. Both toddlers passed away.”

She said an inquest investigation was ongoing.

TimesLIVE