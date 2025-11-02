Justice ministry reviewing Bushiri extradition ruling

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said they are reviewing a judgment by the Malawian high court on Friday which overturned an earlier order to extradite self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to face trial in South Africa.

Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa in 2020 after being granted bail on charges that included fraud, rape and money laundering.

South Africa successfully lodged an application for their extradition to stand trial.

However, the Lilongwe high court on Friday set aside the March ruling by the chief resident magistrate’s court.

The high court found the magistrate failed to properly balance the Bushiris’ rights.

Kubayi said on Saturday they were “studying the judgment” before deciding on the next course of action.

“We remain steadfast in pursuing all available legal avenues to ensure that justice is ultimately served,” she added.

Kubayi also expressed confidence in the judicial systems of both South Africa and Malawi, saying co-operation between the two nations remains critical.

Bushiri is a Malawian-born preacher and self-proclaimed prophet who has had a significant and controversial presence in South Africa. He moved to Pretoria in 2015 to lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, which had established branches in the country by that time.

His ministry attracted large followings, often filling stadiums, and he claimed to perform miracles, including healing the sick and walking on air. On top of this he founded Shepherd Bushiri Investments, a company with interests in various sectors such as oil, mining, real estate and hospitality.

In 2016 he and his wife Mary applied for permanent residence permits.

In February 2019 the couple were arrested on several charges including fraud and money laundering and contravening bail conditions in connection with a R102m investment scheme.

