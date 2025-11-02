News

Two-month-old baby found dead in caregiver's bed

A two-month-old baby boy was found dead in Mhlasini, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. (REACTION UNIT OF SA)

A two-month-old baby boy was found dead in Mhlasini, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

Reaction Unit SA (RUSA) said they baby’s mother left the child in the care of a friend on Friday afternoon and went to a local tavern.

The friend informed officers who responded to the scene that the baby had been sleeping next to her but she had found the baby unresponsive at about 3am when she attempted to feed him.

After failing to reach the mother, the friend contacted RUSA for assistance.

Circumstances surrounding the child’s death will be investigated by police.

