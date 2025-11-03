VIDEO | Gauteng traffic chief denies disrupting Molefe’s arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The provincial chief inspector of Gauteng traffic police has denied allegations that he interfered with a police operation that was tasked with arresting an alleged drug cartel member.

Allegations by previous witnesses at the Madlanga commission are that Hawks were sent to disturb a Gauteng counter-intelligence team’s operation to arrest Katiso “KT” Molefe for the murder of Armand Swart.

Swart was killed after his company flagged an irregular Transnet tender.

I am very disturbed by these comments that we tried to interfere with a legitimate police operation, and they are untrue, as I had no idea who Mr Molefe is and where he stays. — George Raftopoulos, chief inspector of Gauteng traffic police

Hawks set up a team via a WhatsApp group to head to Molefe’s home; this group included chief inspector of Gauteng traffic police George Raftopoulos.

Raftopolus flew his helicopter to Molefe’s house.

WATCH | Gauteng traffic chief inspector George Raftopoulos recalls KT Molefe’s Dec 6 arrest, saying bogus cops at his home weren’t unusual — he’s seen real officers nab imposters in full uniform. #MadlangaCommission



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/6Hxg9ynU59 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 3, 2025

Responding to the allegations of interference, he said: “I have heard in testimony, newspapers and social media that we tried to interfere [with] a legitimate police operation. I am very disturbed by these comments, and they are untrue, as I had no idea who Mr Molefe is and where he stays; I was merely assisting [the Hawks] team, and my understanding was that there were bogus police at that premises,” he said.

Witness A, an investigator, previously told the commission that the arrival of the Hawks and the helicopter hovering above Molefe’s home was intimidating, to the point that he had to call his commanders to ask for protection.

The commission continues.

