VIDEO | Manhunt for suspects after six people are shot dead in Reiger Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Ekurhuleni ward councillor is urging police to leave no stone unturned in tracking down the assailants who killed six people and wounded three others in a drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg, at the weekend.

Two of the victims are from the same family and were on their way to the shop when they were gunned down on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to the families of the victims, councillor Edith Klassen said another victim was holding his child when he was struck by a bullet.

“They were at the wrong place. It is just not fair what happened. It is so sad because a year ago, we had a shooting of three youngsters, not far from here, and months before that, there was also a shooting around the corner. The families are hurting,” she said.

WATCH | Rieger Park ward councilor, Edith Klassen, says gun violence is common and a major concern in the area after 6 people were gunned down at the weekend.



Video: @Muchave1Muchave pic.twitter.com/2fZJH723A8 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 3, 2025

According to police, two VW Polos drove into the area and occupants started shooting randomly.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear at this stage.

Nevhuhilwi said investigations were underway and a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.

When a Sowetan team arrived in the area, a man was seen removing blood with water and a broom.

Police officers patrolled the area and some were seen searching vehicles.

“I plead with the authorities to look into this and do what needs to be done, even if it means bringing more cops here.”

She said if the assailants were not found then the community would live in fear. “When it comes to a certain time of the year, such incidents happen.”

Another resident said he was sleeping when he was woken up by gunshots. He immediately went to check what was happening. “I saw one of them [perpetrators] running, holding a firearm,” he said.

I saw one of them [perpetrators] running, holding a firearm — Resident

“When I was on the street, I saw two bodies, and then I heard there were more bodies at another street, and I went to have a look. I am still traumatised by what I saw. I am heartbroken.”

He said his cousin was also shot in the back and is currently in hospital.

Another resident said he was about to leave his house to go visit a friend when he heard the gunshots. “Just as I was about to open the door, that is when I heard the gunshots,” he said.

“These shootings normally happen around this time of the year. From November through to December, we start hearing about people being shot.”

Other residents refused to speak, saying they feared for their lives and did not want to become targets.

ActionSA has called on police to urgently address the surge in unlicensed firearms, saying criminals were terrorising communities.

“Communities are rightly asking why SAPS cannot answer the critical question of who is supplying the weapons that continue to terrorise communities and why the flow of these firearms appears to be increasing,” said ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo. − Additional reporting by TimesLIVE