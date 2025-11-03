WATCH | Hawks’ Mokoena recalled by Madlanga commission over contradictory statement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission has summoned senior Hawks official Brig Lesiba Mokoena to return to the witness box to explain himself after his statement contradicted that of his subordinate.

Mokoena told the commission that he did not participate in a WhatsApp group that was created during a police operation at the home of alleged drug cartel member Katiso “KT” Molefe on December 6 for the murder of Vaal engineer Armand Swart.

Evidence leader Adv Lee Segeels-Ncube says Mokoena told them he would prefer not to return to the commission at this stage until he has considered legal advice and considered all the evidence that will be led in this matter.

Swart was killed in what police said was a case of mistaken identity.

“He (Mokoena) said he did not [participate], and Cpt [Barry] Kruger said he did,” said Madlanga.

“There are other witnesses, but he (Kruger) is one, probably not [the only] one, who can contradict him (Lesiba). So we must hear [from] him again.”

Witness A, an investigator, previously told the commission that the arrival of the Hawks and the helicopter hovering above Molefe’s home was intimidating, to the point that he had to call his commanders to ask for protection.

“My understanding from the DPCI’s [Hawks] legal advisor is that they have advised him not to participate at this stage unless the commission absolutely wants him to come, but even then he will still consider his position,” said Segeels-Ncube.

Cpt Maxwell Wanda, former member of the political killings task team, told the commission he viewed the arrival of the Hawks as an interference with a legitimate operation.

The commission continues.

