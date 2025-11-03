WATCH | Reiger Park commander says cop station is under-resourced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Patricia Niewenhuys 41 and Faith Maria's 32 were amongst those who were gunned down at the weekend.

Reiger Park police station commander Lt-Col Lionel Chetty says the station operating in an area where six people were gunned down on Saturday has gang and drug problems, but the station is under-resourced.

“We have just two vehicles and do not have enough human power for visible policing but we do have an anti-gang unit and police patrolling the area,” said Chetty.

“The issues here are deep-rooted and not just gangs but also about drugs. Solutions do not just lie with police, we also need the department of social development. These are some of the issues I have raised since I became station commander last year.”

WATCH | “Can we really serve Reiger Park with this police station?” asks the station commander, saying it’s in dire need of an upgrade after six people were killed in the area on Saturday.



Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/FCAsFAbm7k — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 3, 2025

Chetty said part of the challenge with investigations is that people with information do not come forward with information because they are scared.

“We have also received conflicting statements,” he said.

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor Jongizizwe Dlabathi visited the area on Monday.

“This [shooting] incident has really troubled the country and city in particular,” Dlabathi said.

“We have received a briefing about the incident and this visit is to inform next steps to be undertaken by government. It does appear that the level of lawlessness is unabated and uncontrollable. We can’t continue to have similar incidents.“

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police had received a report about two vehicles - VW Polos, one silver and the other black, - arriving in the area and people in the vehicles starting to shoot randomly.

We have just two vehicles and do not have enough human power for visible policing but we do have an anti-gang unit and police patrolling the area — Lt-Col Lionel Chetty , Reiger Park police station commander

A manhunt for the killers has been launched.

ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Silence Sibiya said there was a collapse in public safety leadership.

“Ekurhuleni has descended into lawlessness, where criminals roam freely and citizens live in fear. What we are witnessing is not just crime, it is a complete collapse of leadership, accountability, and public safety,” said Sibiya.

Sowetan