WATCH | WO Nkosi tells Madlanga he found it strange to be sent to Molefe’s home during his arrest

WO Sabelo Nkosi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. (Antonio M)

The Hawks’ WO Sabelo Nkosi has described as strange the instruction to go to multiple murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe’s home when he was being arrested for the killing of Vaal engineer Armand Swart.

Nkosi told the Madlanga commission on Monday that on December 6, he received a call from his commander, Brig Lesiba Mokoena, who informed him that there were bogus police officers at Molefe’s house in Sandton.

He said he had to abandon a “life-threatening operation” in another province.

“Firstly, for the reason [to go an verify] of why I have to go there [Molefe’s home], compared to this life-threatening operation that we are going to, a reasonable person would have thought the priority is this life-threatening operation because by removing me and others [from the operation], that thing [operation] becomes weak,” Nkosi said.

He said Mokoena was aware that he was part of the team attending a life-threatening operation that afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that Molefe was part of the criminal cartel protected by senior police officials.

Mokoena told the commission that he received a call from his commander, Lt-Gen Patrick Mbotho, that there were bogus cops at Molefe’s property.

Mokoena said he then requested Capt Barry Kruger from Pretoria North to go and verify.

Capt Maxwell Wanda, former member of the political killings task team, told the commission he viewed the arrival of the Hawks as an interference with a legitimate operation.

