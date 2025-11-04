Brown Mogotsi shooting: A man got out of car and started firing - witness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Forensic investigators inspect businesman, Brian Mogotsi's car which was allegedly involved in a shooting incident in Vosloorus.

A Vosloorus woman says she was at home with her partner on Monday night when a man driving a red car and driving at high speed, later found to be Brown Mogotsi, suddenly stopped, got out with a gun and started firing shots.

Mogotsi is a politically connected businessman and one of the main figures at the Madlanga Commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

He alighted from the car with gun in hand and started shooting. My partner and I ran in different directions to seek refuge, I even left my shoes behind. — Vosloorus resident

The woman, who claims to have been left traumatised, said the incident happened just before 9pm in Extension 25.

“I was at home with my partner when a red car drove by at high speed and suddenly came to a halt. The occupant was seemingly talking on the phone.

“He parked his car on the deserted space next the houses facing the N3 highway. He alighted from the car with gun in hand and started shooting. My partner and I ran in different directions to seek refuge, I even left my shoes behind. I was scared.”

Minutes later, other Vosloorus residents went to the scene where they found Mogotsi’s car with shattered windows on both the driver’s and passenger’s sides.

The car’s lights were on while the engine was switched off. But the key was still on the ignition.

While they were gathered there, a VW Golf arrived and stopped behind the red car. Mogotsi alighted from the Golf.

One of the residents told Sowetan: “Mogotsi said he was headed to Victoria Hotel and had been followed from Spruitview BP garage by unknown men driving in a white bakkie.

“When we asked if we could call the police or ambulance, he declined.”

Another resident said Mogotsi told them he was coming from Spruitview going to Dawn Park in Boksburg.

Community members confirmed that although there is no private security where the incident took place, they do have organised patrollers, who came after the shooting.

The resident said police responded to the incident about an hour-and-a-half later.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police went to the scene of the shooting, and Mogotsi told them he was traumatised and would go to the station on Tuesday morning to open a case.

But by 5pm on Tuesday, he still had not arrived at the Vosloorus police station to open the case.

