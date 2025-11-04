IEC pleased as many first-time voters register for municipal elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

More than 300 000 South Africans have registered as first-time voters for the upcoming local government elections.

This was revealed by deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi during the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) briefing on preparations for the country’s seventh democratic local government elections.

Sheburi said the IEC was encouraged by South Africans’ willingness to participate in democracy. “We’re pleased with the growing number of citizens who are taking the step to register, particularly first-time voters,” he said.

September saw the highest spike in new registrations at 71,324, followed by August with 50,714, and February with 39,967.

However, Sheburi noted that the voters’ roll still loses an average of 31,000 voters each month due to deaths, a natural factor constantly impacting numbers. The deaths were recorded between January and September this year.

He said digital technology continues to simplify access, with 76% of new registrations done through the Voter Management Device, 12% online, and 10% at IEC offices.

“South Africans, especially the youth, are embracing our digital innovations. Registration is now simpler, smarter, and more accessible than ever before,” he said.

Still, Sheburi urged many more eligible voters to update their details. “We remind voters to register where they live and to vote where they are registered,” he said.

“If you have moved, please update your details on our online platforms.”

The IEC reported that it achieved 92% of its key performance targets in the 2024/25 financial year, continuing a streak of five consecutive clean audits.

On political funding compliance, 18 of the 20 represented political parties submitted their audited statements on time. “Accountability and transparency are non-negotiable,” said Sheburi.

The IEC received more than 200 submissions on the feasibility of electronic voting and held more than 20 provincial consultations. “There’s strong public support for a phased and cautious approach,” Sheburi said, adding that paper ballots will remain in place for the next municipal elections.

“Electronic voting is not on the cards for 2026.”

Local government elections must take place between November 2026 and January 2027. Legislative proposals aimed at improving the administration of elections will be presented to parliament in November 2025.

The Municipal Demarcation Board is expected to hand over new ward boundaries next month, allowing the IEC to align voting districts and complete operational planning.

Sowetan