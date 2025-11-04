Reiger Park residents used to ducking bullets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents in Reiger Park in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, say they have grown used to ducking for cover at the sound of gunshots and are afraid to walk outside or even sit outside their own yards because of recurring gun violence.

The weekend’s mass shooting, which left six people dead and three others wounded, is just the latest tragedy in what locals describe as an unending war between gangs and drug dealers.

They said the shooting happened at an afterparty of the funeral of a community member.

“Soon after the funeral of another community member said to be part of a gang and involved in selling drugs and who himself had been shot dead a week ago, there were fireworks up until 6pm when the gun sounds started,” a resident said.

Patricia Niewenhuys 41 and Faith Maria's 32 were amongst those who were gunned down at the weekend. (Supplied)

“We saw two cars driving in the street and shooting randomly at people. This is not the first time. Gunshots are a normality and part of our day.

“We know you can’t just send your child or go to the store at any time of the day or sit outside your yard. Even indoors, when you hear what seems like gunshots, it’s best to take cover under the bed or anywhere safer.”

Among those who were killed are Danyelle Barlow, 22, Leócant Royden Joseph, 29, Faith Maria, 32, and Patricia Niewenhuys, 41.

The attack is believed to be linked to drug and gang-related turf wars.

Reiger Park police station commander Lt-Col Lionel Chetty said police were deployed at the funeral earlier in the day, but “it seems the criminals took advantage in the aftermath”.

Residents claim the suspects are known in the community but remain untouched by the law. Some allege that certain police officers are complicit in the drug trade, saying cases are often dismissed due to “lack of evidence” or lost dockets.

“They have been terrorising us for way too long. When we report cases, nothing happens. Some of their parents hide them when police come, and we believe others in law enforcement are benefiting from the crime hence when the cases are reported they say there is not enough evidence or dockets have gone missing,” claimed another resident.

“In instances where they are arrested, you will see them roaming the streets the following day. We know they are unemployed and mostly can’t afford bail. But the question is often how are they allowed back to community with no punishment.”

Lt-Col Chetty admitted the area faces deep-rooted problems beyond policing.

He said the station is under-resourced.

“We have just two vehicles and do not have enough human power for visible policing but we do have an anti-gang unit and police patrolling the area. Reiger Park has long been known as a gangster town. It’s not just a police issue ... there are social problems at the core,” said Chetty.

“The issues here are deep-rooted and not just gangs but also about drugs. Solutions do not just lie with police, we also need the department of social development. These are some of the issues I have raised since I became station commander last year.”

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who visited the area on Monday, said: “This [shooting] incident has really troubled the country and the city in particular.

“We have received a briefing about the incident and this visit is to inform the next steps to be undertaken by government. It does appear that the level of lawlessness is unabated and uncontrollable. We can’t continue to have similar incidents.“

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police had received a report about two vehicles - VW Polos, one silver and the other black, - arriving in the area and people in the vehicles starting to shoot randomly.

A manhunt has been launched.

