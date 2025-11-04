Reiger Park shooting suspect, 23, to appear in court on Wednesday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana says police have arrested a 23-year-old suspect linked to the mass shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

“I am proud to announce that the police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of being involved in the shooting in Reiger Park, and while the team was tracing other suspects, they came across a 62-year-old man in possession of over 155 mandrax [tablets], which were meant for our same children that we found in the same community of Reiger Park. We are not siting on our hands,” Kekana said.

Six people were killed and three others wounded in a drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, at the weekend.

From the engagements that we have had with you, you heard our plea to cooperate and work together with the police to rid our communities of this criminal elements. — Maj-Gen Fred Kekana

Two of the victims are from the same family and were on their way to the shop when they were gunned down on Saturday.

In a statement released by the SAPS, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they arrested the suspect on Monday evening following investigations conducted by the Anti-Gang unit.

Nevhuhulwi said the man is expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Kekana applauded the team for their relentless efforts and further thanked the community for their cooperation.

“The arrest will not have been this quick without your [community] assistance, thank you. From the engagements that we have had with you, you heard our plea to cooperate and work together with the police to rid our communities of this criminal elements,” he added.

