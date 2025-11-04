VIDEO | Brown Mogotsi shooting: real attack or staged?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police said they cannot confirm whether allegations that Brown Mogotsi was shot at are a genuine attempt on his life or possibly a staged event until Mogotsi provides his statement.

This is what national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Tuesday morning following allegations that Mogotsi had survived an assassination attempt and that his car had allegedly been shot at multiple times.

WATCH | Police are investigating the scene of an alleged attempted murder involving Brown Mokgotsi in Vosloorus Ext 25, near the N3 highway.



Video: @MimieShana pic.twitter.com/Xvr1e4i3a1 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 4, 2025

Mathe was speaking outside the Vosloorus police station, where they were waiting for Mogotsi to show up and open a case of attempted murder.

“Several attempts have been made to contact Mogotsi after he reportedly promised to visit the police station by 8am today to give his statement.

“We’re still waiting for his statement. We hope this incident was not staged; otherwise, he could face charges for defeating the ends of justice,” Mathe said.

We’re still waiting for his statement. We hope this incident was not staged; otherwise, he could face charges for defeating the ends of justice

It remains unclear where Mokgotsi was headed to or coming from at the time of the incident. However, Mathe said the information at their disposal was that he was travelling alone.

She said preliminary reports suggest that a white bakkie had been following Mogotsi’s vehicle before the alleged attack occurred. According to Mathe, police who attended the scene found no signs of injury or blood, only damage to the vehicle.

WATCH | The car Brown Mogotsi was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at in Vosloorus. He escaped unharmed and police say no blood was found at the scene or inside the car.



Video: Supplied https://t.co/FLv79uKhCR pic.twitter.com/wSFz3MFXYa — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 4, 2025

She said the SAPS is unsure whether Mokgotsi will come forward voluntarily, adding that his cooperation has been inconsistent in previous investigations.

Authorities are also conducting a pending search at his business premises in the North West, which has been on hold since October 16, she said.

Police are urging Mokgotsi or anyone with information about the alleged attack to come forward.

Sowetan