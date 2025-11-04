VIDEO | Lesufi assures stable water and tight security for G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Panyaza Lesufi declares that Gauteng is in a state of readiness regarding the G20 summit, taking place in late November.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he has never been more confident that the province is ready to host the G20 World Summit, while warning “chance takers” who want to disturb the peace to be wary as security will be beefed up.

He was speaking yesterday at a media briefing at his Marshalltown, Joburg, offices, where he outlined the state of readiness of Gauteng, which will host the G20 World Leaders’ Summit in just two weeks.

He said the province had undergone rigorous preparations over the past year to ensure smooth operations, safety, and coordination for the international event. “We’re boldly ready to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit that is going to be held [here],” said Lesufi.

“Law enforcement agencies have never been activated the way they’ve been activated in the last three months. We pledged together, executed our plans together but, most importantly, put all the resources that we needed, not only to protect visitors but also to protect South Africans.”

Police have since arrested a Joburg security company manager who tried to “test” SA’s readiness to host the world leaders.

Jimmy Roodt, operations director at Gauntlet Security Solutions, was arrested for trespassing on Monday at the Nasrec conference and exhibition complex.

Lesufi said they learned from past events to be this prepared for the G20. “You will see the highest form of security you have not seen for quite some time. And remember, we learn from each event. In 2018, we hosted the Brics event. So, we built up from the last event,” he said.

“And that’s the reason we know areas of deep concern, and how we can deal with them. But we’ve used some ministerial meetings of international guests and, overall, I’ve never felt so confident about our readiness.”

Lesufi also gave assurance that the water supply across Johannesburg will remain stable during the summit.

