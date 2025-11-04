VIDEO | Resident recalls conversation with Brown Mogotsi after ‘assassination attempt’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Vosloorus resident who claims to have heard gunshots that are alleged to have been directed at Brown Mogotsi’s car says he had rushed outside to find an empty vehicle with bullet holes and with the key still in the ignition.

While the engine was dead, the lights were still on, said the resident who preferred to remain anonymous.

Speaking to Sowetan, the man said he heard about seven shots just after 9pm. His immediate worry was for his son, a grade 12 learner, who often studies late at a friend’s house.

“I rushed to the gate to check where the sounds were coming from and to see if he was still in his outside room,” he said.

The man said the gunfire seemed to come from nearby Mudlebe Street, a quiet stretch near the N3 highway. “When we got there, we saw a car parked facing the highway. It was empty, but the engine key was still inside,” he said.

When we got there, we saw a car parked facing the highway. It was empty, but the engine key was still inside. — A Vosloorus resident describes scene of alleged attack on Brown Mogotsi

Moments later, he said, residents noticed two people walking along the highway. When questioned, they said they lived in nearby Mapleton.

Shortly after, a white Golf 1 stopped behind the first car. “The people in the Golf said they had brought a man who introduced himself as Brown Mogotsi,” the witness said.

According to the man, Mogotsi said he had just survived a hit linked to the parked car. “He also looked traumatised,” said the man.

“When I heard his name, I recognised it from the Madlanga commission and felt uneasy, so I asked that we move away from the scene,” he said.

While residents were speaking to Mogotsi, a private security company arrived.

“I think they (security) called the police,” the witness said. One of the neighbours also phoned a relative who works for the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Before long, a white bakkie arrived. Mogotsi said it was his security team. He got into the bakkie and left with them,” the resident said.

He added that Mogotsi had taken his contact number but had not been in touch since the incident.

The shooting took place in an almost deserted area within the Vosloorus residential zone.

Police said they cannot confirm whether allegations that Mogotsi was shot at are a genuine attempt on his life or possibly a staged event until Mogotsi provides his statement.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police were at the scene of the shooting, and Mogotsi told them he was traumatised and would go to the station at 8am.

Speaking outside the Vosloorus police station, where they were waiting for Mogotsi to show up, Mathe said: “Several attempts have been made to contact Mogotsi after he reportedly promised to visit the police station by 8am today to give his statement.

“We’re still waiting for his statement. We hope this incident was not staged; otherwise, he could face charges for defeating the ends of justice,” Mathe said.

Sowetan