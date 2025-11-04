WATCH | Brown Mogotsi survives alleged assassination attempt in Vosloorus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mogotsi’s shooting comes as preparations are being done for him to appear at the Madlanga commission.

Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels has confirmed that Brown Mogotsi came under attack when his vehicle was shot at multiple times but that he escaped unharmed.

This comes after reports that Mogotsi was attacked in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on Monday night.

WATCH | The car Brown Mogotsi was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at in Vosloorus. He escaped unharmed and police say no blood was found at the scene or inside the car.



Speaking to Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Mogotsi, who has been linked to police minister Senzo Mchunu, has not yet opened a case with the police. Mathe said they’re waiting for him at Vosvorus police station to open a case.

Bullet holes in the car used by Brown Mogotsi on Monday. (Supplied)

He is at the centre of allegations of police interference, as he is believed to have shared classified information with criminal cartels.

This is a developing story.

