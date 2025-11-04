WATCH | Crime intelligence boss Khumalo returns to Madlanga Commission

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will resume his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system on Tuesday.
Khumalo was the fifth witness to take the stand and had to pause his testimony after falling ill at the inquiry on October 1 2025.
