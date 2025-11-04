WATCH | Crime intelligence boss Khumalo returns to Madlanga Commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPS divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will resume his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system on Tuesday.

Khumalo was the fifth witness to take the stand and had to pause his testimony after falling ill at the inquiry on October 1 2025.

Sowetan