WATCH | Khumalo to resume testimony at Madlanga commission

Head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo is expected to resume presenting evidence at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This comes after his turn on the hot seat was cut short after he fell ill only two days into his testimony at the commission last month.

During his time at the commission, his testimony centred around WhatsApp chats retrieved from an alleged drug cartel member, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

According to Khumalo, the chats were intended to show the reason that influenced suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to issue directives to dissolve the political killings task team.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that Khumalo will continue with his evidence on Tuesday.

Sowetan previously reported that chats retrieved from Matlala’s phone showed how he bankrolled eight people linked to Mchunu’s associate, Brown Mogotsi, to attend an ANC fundraising gala dinner in Cape Town.

The chats are part of a tranche of 424 explosive messages between Matlala and Mogotsi which were shown as part of the evidence from Khumalo at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

They have revealed how Matlala paid for the flights for eight people to attend the event, which was to be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While Mogotsi asked that Matlala also pay a further R200,000 for a table for the group, Matlala refused. During his testimony, Khumalo had stated that the lengthy conversations between Matlala and Mogotsi were categorised by six themes – the use of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, payments to politicians, tender protection, the disbandment of the political killings task team, links to senior crime intelligence officials, and access to Mchunu.

