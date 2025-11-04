News

WATCH LIVE | Crime intelligence boss Khumalo returns to Madlanga Commission

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

SAPS divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
SAPS divisional commissioner of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo will resume his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system on Tuesday.

Khumalo was the fifth witness to take the stand and had to pause his testimony after falling ill at the inquiry on October 1 2025.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Township ballet academy empowers young dancers

2

VIDEO | Brown Mogotsi shooting: real attack or staged?

3

LISTEN | If Malema had Mandela’s approach, he would be SA’s president - Player

4

WATCH | Khumalo to resume testimony at Madlanga commission

5

Khumalo stresses recovery before Qatar clash

Top Stories