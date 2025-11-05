Brother of ex-cop nabbed in R10m insurance killing plot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fourth suspect in the case of a Limpopo family accused of insuring disabled and mentally challenged people and then having them killed for R10m insurance is expected to appear in court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old man’s arrest comes over a year since the arrest of former police officer Rachel Kutumela, 43; her sister Anna Shokane, 47; and daughter Florah Shokane, 23.

Police have since confirmed that the man is the brother to Kutumela and Shokane.

“He is expected to appear before the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday, facing charges of murder, fraud and money laundering,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

At the time of her arrest, Kutumela was a police sergeant at Senwabarwana police station.

Florah was a caregiver at an old-age home in Pretoria North, while Shokane was a nurse at a private hospital.

They reportedly pocketed R10m in insurance payouts from the people they allegedly had killed.

One of the alleged victims was found burnt in her shack, while another was found drowned in a dam.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the incidents began in 2019 when the insured persons would be found dead and their bodies dumped in different areas.

Sowetan