WATCH | Firearms linked to political killings belong to municipalities, private firms – Khumalo

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo was too ill to continue his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday. File picture
Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. File picture (Freddy Mavunda)

Most of the firearms involved in the killings of politicians belong to municipalities or private security companies, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has revealed.

Khumalo, who is the crime intelligence head, told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that they have since realised why they struggle to link some firearms with the killings of politicians.

In one of the municipalities, we were looking for the firearm that killed a councillor.

—  Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo

“In most cases the firearm is reported stolen. In one of the municipalities, we were looking for the firearm that killed a councillor.

“The firearm was found to be of a particular security employed by the municipality.

“We found the firearm sliced like bread so that it cannot be used for ballistic purposes,” he said.

Commission continues.

Sowetan

