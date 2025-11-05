WATCH | Firearms linked to political killings belong to municipalities, private firms – Khumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most of the firearms involved in the killings of politicians belong to municipalities or private security companies, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has revealed.

WATCH | According to Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, head of crime intelligence, suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu should have consulted the ministries involved in the establishment of the political killings task team before he could dissolve it.



Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/n0Lg4sgAfe — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 5, 2025

Khumalo, who is the crime intelligence head, told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that they have since realised why they struggle to link some firearms with the killings of politicians.

In one of the municipalities, we were looking for the firearm that killed a councillor. — Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo

“In most cases the firearm is reported stolen. In one of the municipalities, we were looking for the firearm that killed a councillor.

“The firearm was found to be of a particular security employed by the municipality.

“We found the firearm sliced like bread so that it cannot be used for ballistic purposes,” he said.

Commission continues.

