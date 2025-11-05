How police plan to get statement from the elusive Brown Mogotsi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The police have organised a team to meet controversial businessman and political fixer Brown Mogotsi at a place to be agreed on to get his statement following an alleged assassination attempt in which he claims to have come under attack.

This follows Mogotsi’s failure to appear at Voslorous police station to give his statement, despite committing to do so by Tuesday morning following the alleged attack in the township on Monday evening.

“The team have organised to go and meet him somewhere,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“His car has been at the Vosloorus police station since the incident. It will only be released when the investigation is concluded.”

The Sowetan understands that the police are also scheduled to meet Mogotsi’s lawyers on Wednesday, which is related to his obligation to hand over his electronic devices, an appointment that has been in the works since October 16 and one that Mogotsi is said not to have honoured.

This comes after a raid at his business premises in Mahikeng, North West, on the same night. Mogotsi, who is set to appear before the Madlanga commission, is accused of meddling in police affairs and colluding with alleged tender fraudster Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi has featured prominently in testimonies to the commission, with national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola, crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, and KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi all accusing him of peddling information within the police service.

Sowetan