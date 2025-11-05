News

Police seize some of Brown Mogotsi’s devices

Michelle Banda

Michelle Banda

Journalist

Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi.
Police have confirmed that “certain devices” have been seized from businessman Brown Mogotsi, following a meeting with him at his lawyer’s offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The seizure forms part of an ongoing investigation into allegations linking Mogotsi to interference in police affairs and alleged collusion with crime-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The team investigating the fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice case has also seized certain devices from him,

—  National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that investigators met with Mogotsi’s legal team to collect his formal statement and seize the electronic devices for forensic analysis.

“The team investigating the fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice case has also seized certain devices from him,” Mathe said.

“The team is also investigating the attempted murder case, having taken Mogotsi’s statement.”

This is with regard to Mogotsi’s allegations that he came under attack on Monday and his car was shot at.

The police have not disclosed the type of devices seized from Mogotsi.

Last month, Mogotsi’s business premises in Mahikeng, North West, were raided as part of a broader probe into fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

