VIDEO | Madlanga commission offers Mogotsi protection after alleged assassination attempt

The spokesperson for the Madlanga commission says they have offered Brown Mogotsi protection following his alleged shooting on Monday night.

Jeremy Michaels confirmed to Sowetan on Wednesday that the Madlanga commission reached out to Mogotsi and his legal team to make the offer.

“The commission has offered Mr Mogotsi protection, but we are unable to divulge further details about the security of the witness who is due to testify before the commission,” he said.

Mogotsi is at the centre of police interference, as he is believed to be the one who had unlawful access to classified police information and shared it with alleged criminal cartels.

He is also referred to as a key witness at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi’s vehicle was shot at multiple times on Monday night in Vosloorus, and his whereabouts remain unknown. He has also not opened a case with the police.

On Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they called Mogotsi to go to Vosloorus police station and make a statement, but he told them he was traumatised and would go at a later stage.

By Tuesday afternoon, however, he still had not shown up.

Mathe said earlier in the day that they could not confirm whether allegations that Mogotsi was shot at were a genuine attempt on his life or possibly a staged event until Mogotsi provides his statement.

