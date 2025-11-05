News

VIDEO | Madlanga commission offers Mogotsi protection after alleged assassination attempt

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Brown Mogotsi's car after alleged assassination attempt. (Antonio Muchave)

The spokesperson for the Madlanga commission says they have offered Brown Mogotsi protection following his alleged shooting on Monday night.

Jeremy Michaels confirmed to Sowetan on Wednesday that the Madlanga commission reached out to Mogotsi and his legal team to make the offer.

@sowetan1981

Brown Mogotsi came under attack when his vehicle was shot at multiple times but he escaped unharmed on Monday night. Mogotsi’s shooting comes as preparations were being done for him to appear at the Madlanga Commission. Video: @Sinazo Magaba Kos #brownmogotsi #madlangacommissionofinquiry #southafrica #fyp

♬ Breaking News, TV Shows, Report, Broadcast, Live, Serious, Business, World(1323125) - SAKUMAMATATA

“The commission has offered Mr Mogotsi protection, but we are unable to divulge further details about the security of the witness who is due to testify before the commission,” he said.

Mogotsi is at the centre of police interference, as he is believed to be the one who had unlawful access to classified police information and shared it with alleged criminal cartels.

The commission has offered Mr Mogotsi protection, but we are unable to divulge further details about the security of the witness who is due to testify before the commission.

—  Jeremy Michaels, Madlanga commission spokesperson

He is also referred to as a key witness at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mogotsi’s vehicle was shot at multiple times on Monday night in Vosloorus, and his whereabouts remain unknown. He has also not opened a case with the police.

On Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they called Mogotsi to go to Vosloorus police station and make a statement, but he told them he was traumatised and would go at a later stage.

By Tuesday afternoon, however, he still had not shown up.

Mathe said earlier in the day that they could not confirm whether allegations that Mogotsi was shot at were a genuine attempt on his life or possibly a staged event until Mogotsi provides his statement.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ramaphosa will not resign after the G20 Summit – Chauke

2

Vandals torch KZN school amid matric exams

3

VIDEO | Vehicle in Mogotsi’s alleged hit had expired licence

4

Katongo explains decline of Zambian stars in PSL

5

Arrows v Bucs a battle of good attack, defence

Top Stories