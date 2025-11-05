News

WATCH | Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

15/06/2025. Prof Firoz Cachalia the incoming police minister talks about his expectations Picture: Masi Losi
Prof Firoz Cachalia, acting police minister. (MASI LOSI)

Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia is set to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system on Wednesday.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Moremi’s lone strike earns Bucs spot in the Carling final

2

Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shoot-out with police, fifth suspect arrested

3

Proteas aim to finish Pakistan tour on a high

4

France leads $2.5bn initiative to safeguard Congo rainforest

5

Family of child killed in road crash allegedly denied access for footballer’s court appearance

Top Stories